bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Morgan Stanley

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BLUE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays downgraded bluebird bio from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.07.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio stock opened at $4.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.62. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $35.59.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 1,839.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $28,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $31,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $98,006. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 3,217.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in bluebird bio by 130.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter worth $272,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 345.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.