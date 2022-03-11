BMO Capital Markets Boosts Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Price Target to C$8.00

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS TOTZF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.37. 3,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,364. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. Total Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $5.89.

About Total Energy Services (Get Rating)

Total Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services, Well Servicing and Corporate. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes the contracting of equipment and the supply of labor required to operate the apparatus.

