BMO Capital Markets Boosts Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Price Target to C$8.00

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS TOTZF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.37. 3,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,364. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. Total Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $5.89.
