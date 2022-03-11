BMO Capital Markets Increases Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target to C$10.00

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CDDRF. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDDRF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.47. 48,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,752. Headwater Exploration has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

