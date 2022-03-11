BMO Capital Markets Increases NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target to C$11.50

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$10.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Shares of NUVSF opened at $8.25 on Thursday. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

