BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 274 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,309 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCTY has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.53.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $9,570,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $195.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.10. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $154.26 and a one year high of $314.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 124.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

