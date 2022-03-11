BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 8,365 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2,444.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216,579 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1,340.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,084,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,450 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,115,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after purchasing an additional 798,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,546,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,645,000 after purchasing an additional 632,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,371,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $35.69 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $36.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.10.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.