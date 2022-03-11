BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of THC. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,131 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,317,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares during the period. Centerbridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,222,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,692,000 after acquiring an additional 77,284 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,650 shares of company stock worth $6,388,102. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THC. UBS Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.13.

NYSE:THC opened at $89.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.30 and its 200 day moving average is $75.80. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $91.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.14. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

