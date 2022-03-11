BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Universal were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Universal by 73.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Universal by 7.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal by 4.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSE UVV opened at $55.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.19. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.24 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.61%.

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

