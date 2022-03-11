BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MASI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Masimo by 45.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 25,470 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Masimo by 27.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 56.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Masimo by 3.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Masimo by 13.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $150,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,800 shares of company stock worth $416,106 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $141.44 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $133.94 and a 1 year high of $305.21. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.23 and its 200 day moving average is $255.69.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Masimo’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.60.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

