Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $270.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) received a $270.00 price objective from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.05.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $178.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a PE ratio of -25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.40. Boeing has a 12 month low of $167.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($15.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boeing will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $1,188,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $813,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 45,261 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

