Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires 302 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.67. The stock had a trading volume of 21,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,976. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $213.65 and a one year high of $261.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

