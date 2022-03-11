Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Parsons by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Parsons by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Parsons in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Shares of NYSE:PSN traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.86. 7,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.08.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $950.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.19 million. Parsons had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Parsons news, CEO Carey A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Richard Kolloway purchased 6,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $190,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 56,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,865. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

