Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Decreases Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,998 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Hanesbrands by 495.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Hanesbrands by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at $165,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE HBI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.58. The company had a trading volume of 136,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 70.32 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 272.73%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

