Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 474 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $78.43. 40,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,878,515. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.29. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.48 and a 1 year high of $82.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

