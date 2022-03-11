Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 526 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.03. The stock had a trading volume of 47,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,039. The stock has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.97. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $84.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.