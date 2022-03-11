BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $431.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) to post $431.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $429.20 million to $433.60 million. BOK Financial posted sales of $444.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.57.

BOK Financial stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,471. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $120.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 23.69%.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $114,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,600 shares of company stock worth $2,242,720 in the last 90 days. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,207,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,388,000 after purchasing an additional 310,870 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,435,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at $12,351,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,933,000 after buying an additional 112,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $5,165,000. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

