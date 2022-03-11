Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at Haywood Securities

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Haywood Securities from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bonterra Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.13.

BNE stock opened at C$10.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.51. Bonterra Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.21 and a twelve month high of C$11.58. The firm has a market cap of C$366.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45.

In other Bonterra Energy news, Director John Campbell sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.81, for a total value of C$148,002.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$132,145.50. Also, Senior Officer Brad Allen Curtis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.04, for a total value of C$225,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$290,833.19.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

