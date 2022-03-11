BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.240-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $233 million-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $230.22 million.BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.100-$1.140 EPS.

BOX stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.73. 44,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,140. BOX has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BOX from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.60.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,926 shares of company stock worth $4,941,497 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BOX by 16.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BOX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BOX by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 594,526 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

