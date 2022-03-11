BOX (NYSE:BOX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BOX. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BOX from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.60.

BOX stock opened at $26.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.29 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.51. BOX has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $28.13.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BOX will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $3,999,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $379,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,926 shares of company stock valued at $4,941,497 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in BOX by 474.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BOX (Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

