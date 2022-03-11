Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Price Target Cut to C$19.00

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$21.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$22.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

CVE:BRAG traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.41. 1,336,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,880. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.41. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$284.25 million and a PE ratio of -12.96.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

