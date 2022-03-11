Breiter Capital Management Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.00. 2,112,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,672. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.06 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

