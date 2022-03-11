Breiter Capital Management Inc. Makes New $231,000 Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 80,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 23,487 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 508,000 shares of company stock worth $30,989,163. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,853,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,806,117. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.41. The firm has a market cap of $251.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

