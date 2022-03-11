Breiter Capital Management Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.5% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in AbbVie by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,888 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in AbbVie by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,209 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in AbbVie by 1,661.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,171,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,167,785. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $263.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.05 and a 52-week high of $151.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,199 shares of company stock worth $38,010,875 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

