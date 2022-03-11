Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €105.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €105.00 ($114.13) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($95.65) price target on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($117.39) target price on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($92.39) target price on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($89.13) target price on Brenntag in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($95.11) target price on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €91.58 ($99.54).

BNR opened at €66.96 ($72.78) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €76.12 and a 200-day moving average price of €79.62. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($46.80) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($61.14).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

