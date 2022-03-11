Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €105.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €105.00 ($114.13) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($95.65) price target on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($117.39) target price on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($92.39) target price on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($89.13) target price on Brenntag in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($95.11) target price on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €91.58 ($99.54).

BNR opened at €66.96 ($72.78) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €76.12 and a 200-day moving average price of €79.62. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($46.80) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($61.14).

About Brenntag (Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

