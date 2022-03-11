Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ BWB opened at $17.04 on Monday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $478.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 15.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Mohammed Lawal acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $72,738.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

