Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $1.82, but opened at $1.98. Bright Health Group shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 90,990 shares.

Specifically, Director Manuel Kadre bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bright Health Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Bright Health Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.68.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $962.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $74,986,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the third quarter worth about $364,352,000. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter worth about $52,185,000. Greycroft LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,075,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter worth about $21,836,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.