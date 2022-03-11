Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $472.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) will post $472.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $481.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $464.44 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted sales of $390.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BFAM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.86.

BFAM traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.45. 204,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,614. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.27. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $113.41 and a 12-month high of $182.50.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

