Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.04. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brilliant Earth Group.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

BRLT stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,173. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.03.

In other news, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 151,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $1,888,502.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $215,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 695,144 shares of company stock worth $9,041,929 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,996,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 42,734 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 255,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 175,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

