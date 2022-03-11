Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,846 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 29,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $68.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $149.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.09.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

