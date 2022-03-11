Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) to report $1.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the lowest is $1.73. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted earnings of $1.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BR stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.68. 3,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,604. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $137.58 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

