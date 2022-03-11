Brokerages Anticipate CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Will Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.52. CarMax reported earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year earnings of $7.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS.

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.18.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.78. 20,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.16 and its 200 day moving average is $128.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. CarMax has a one year low of $96.39 and a one year high of $155.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,200,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,384,000 after acquiring an additional 169,902 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,267,000 after acquiring an additional 114,563 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CarMax by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,897,000 after acquiring an additional 196,926 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in CarMax by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in CarMax by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,667,000 after acquiring an additional 146,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

