Brokerages Anticipate Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Ceridian HCM reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ceridian HCM.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.98 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Wolfe Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.90.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $64.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -128.08 and a beta of 1.49. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $62.33 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.89.

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $428,743.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 592 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $36,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,937 shares of company stock worth $2,059,659 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.