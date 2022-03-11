Brokerages Anticipate Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.90 Million

Brokerages expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) to report $32.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Docebo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.50 million. Docebo reported sales of $21.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Docebo will report full-year sales of $147.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $138.20 million to $153.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $209.13 million, with estimates ranging from $197.70 million to $222.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC lowered their price target on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. increased their price target on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Docebo in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Docebo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Docebo by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Docebo by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Docebo by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.71. 108,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.08 and a beta of 2.36. Docebo has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $92.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day moving average is $67.34.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

