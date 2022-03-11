Brokerages Anticipate EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) will report $111.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.62 million and the lowest is $110.60 million. EastGroup Properties reported sales of $97.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year sales of $456.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $442.30 million to $464.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $503.64 million, with estimates ranging from $486.30 million to $520.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EastGroup Properties.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,991,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties stock traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.03. 187,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,591. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $138.46 and a twelve month high of $229.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.11%.

About EastGroup Properties (Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.