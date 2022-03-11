Brokerages Anticipate Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.53 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) will report sales of $128.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.52 million and the highest is $137.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust reported sales of $113.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $518.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $468.66 million to $541.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $542.85 million, with estimates ranging from $474.04 million to $588.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on DOC shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $16.78. 1,121,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,645. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 242.11%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

