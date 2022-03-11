Brokerages Expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) to announce $1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $1.11. Agilent Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $134.33 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $119.28 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $455,752,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 155.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,978,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,618 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,269,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,450,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

