Brokerages Expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) will report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.68. Computer Programs and Systems reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ CPSI opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $505.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $32.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $37.62.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James Patrick Murphy sold 1,238 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $41,856.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,438 shares of company stock valued at $193,573 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter worth $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter worth $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

