Brokerages Expect Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Will Post Earnings of $3.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) to post $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.58 and the lowest is $3.26. Synaptics reported earnings of $2.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS.

SYNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $114.05 and a 12 month high of $299.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.33.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

