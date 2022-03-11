Brokerages Set Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) PT at C$234.55

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$222.18.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Monday. CIBC reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered Cargojet from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$240.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$203.00 to C$199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CJT stock traded down C$1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$149.86. The stock had a trading volume of 19,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,124. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$144.14 and a 12-month high of C$214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$174.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$183.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

