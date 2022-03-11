Brokerages Set Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Price Target at $13.00

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equillium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Equillium during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Equillium by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,325,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 154,851 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Equillium during the third quarter worth about $573,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equillium during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equillium by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equillium stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 11.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. Equillium has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $102.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

