Brokerages Set Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target at $108.14

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LDOS. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other Leidos news, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $520,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 55.6% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

LDOS stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.97. 734,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,858. Leidos has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.25 and a 200-day moving average of $94.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

