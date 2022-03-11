Brokerages Set Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Price Target at $40.00

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.
PSXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
In related news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.53 per share, for a total transaction of $72,272.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
PSXP stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $42.01. 16,202,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.69. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12 month low of $28.43 and a 12 month high of $46.25.
Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 41.90% and a return on equity of 43.61%. The firm had revenue of $503.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 117.85%.
Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
