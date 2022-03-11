Brokerages Set Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Price Target at $40.00

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

PSXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

In related news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.53 per share, for a total transaction of $72,272.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 5.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,297,000 after purchasing an additional 653,359 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,315,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,854,000 after buying an additional 268,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSXP stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $42.01. 16,202,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.69. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12 month low of $28.43 and a 12 month high of $46.25.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 41.90% and a return on equity of 43.61%. The firm had revenue of $503.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 117.85%.

About Phillips 66 Partners (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.