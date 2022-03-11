Brokerages Set StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Target Price at $7.17

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.17.
A number of brokerages recently commented on SVAUF. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CIBC started coverage on shares of StorageVault Canada in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.
Shares of SVAUF opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88.
About StorageVault Canada (Get Rating)
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
