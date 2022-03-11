Brokerages Set The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Target Price at $40.00

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,721,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,875,000 after buying an additional 1,787,910 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,069,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,605,000 after buying an additional 1,014,677 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,535,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,013,000 after buying an additional 101,741 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,431,000 after buying an additional 1,600,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.36. 4,721,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,213,289. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

