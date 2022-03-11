Brokerages Set Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Price Target at $80.28

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.28.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

In other Xometry news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $1,137,156.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $637,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,271 shares of company stock valued at $7,286,819 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Xometry by 451.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Xometry during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Xometry in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Xometry in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 274.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.82. Xometry has a fifty-two week low of $39.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

