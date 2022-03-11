Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bumble Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Bumble in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.35). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bumble’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Bumble alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMBL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bumble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $48.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 15.60. Bumble has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.18 million. Bumble had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 120.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 405.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Bumble by 4,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Bumble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.