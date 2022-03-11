Brokers Issue Forecasts for Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.93) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.48).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LBPH opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.11).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBPH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 237.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 40,282 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

