Brokers Set Expectations for Arvinas, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arvinas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.51) per share for the year.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 409.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1095.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ARVN. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

Shares of ARVN opened at $68.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.02. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $108.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,546,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,961,000 after purchasing an additional 230,284 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Arvinas by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $10,304,719.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $55,563.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,615 shares of company stock valued at $20,676,141 over the last ninety days. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

