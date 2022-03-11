Brokers Set Expectations for BNP Paribas SA’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BNP Paribas in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $5.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BNP Paribas’ FY2023 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.19 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNPQY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €75.00 ($81.52) to €78.00 ($84.78) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($78.26) to €74.00 ($80.43) in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €64.00 ($69.57) to €69.60 ($75.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.62.
BNP Paribas Company Profile (Get Rating)
BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.
