Brokers Set Expectations for WisdomTree Investments, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $771.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.71. WisdomTree Investments has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 279.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,685,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,447,000 after buying an additional 1,241,355 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,735,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,516,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after buying an additional 699,449 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 286.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 785,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 582,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 51.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,542,000 after buying an additional 578,514 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $903,469.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

